Sheila Ann Ghee, 74, of Leola entered into rest on Nov. 30, 2021. Born in Elkhart, IN, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Ruth M. Wagner Warren. Sheila was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary W. Ghee who died in 2020.
Sheila lived her best life every day surrounded by love from everyone she met. She was an instant friend to all; a confidant to most and a loving, strong mother to her children and grandchildren.
The torrent of thoughts and stories since her passing all have a common theme: Sheila was a guiding force for so many people during her life and all her guidance was done with little fanfare but with an enormous amount of love and strength.
She turned no one away and held their trust no matter what. No judgment or reproach; just love. That is a good lesson for everyone—just love!
Sheila is survived by: her children, Cynthia A. wife of Brian M. Boyer, Ephrata and Matthew A. Ghee, Leola; grandchildren, Sophia Ghee and Cole Boyer; a brother, Kevin L. Warren, Brownstown. Sheila will be lovingly missed by family and friends deeply. Her approach to life and love will stay with all of us lucky enough to have been in her world even for a moment. Per her request, there will be no formal services.
