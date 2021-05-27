Shay Judah Thompson was born on May 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM and died that same day at 5:45 PM in his dad's arms.
He was our perfect gift, and we praise Jesus for his life. He is a world changer, and we know his short life will impact many lives. Shay's love will be carried on by his older brothers, Ezra and Dakota.
Shay is survived by his parents, Danny and Lisa (Wingard) Thompson, his two brothers, Ezra and Dakota, maternal grandparents, Tom and Linda Wingard, paternal grandparents, Rick and Chrisi Thompson as well as many loving family and friends.
Everyone is invited to Shay's outdoor burial service on Saturday, May 29th, at 10:00 AM, at Grantham Memorial Park near Messiah University. Casual dress. Bring a chair or blanket. Light refreshments following.
The parents ask for donations in honor of Shay to go to the Pennsylvania Center for Refugees and Immigrants. Please donate at www.pacri.org.
