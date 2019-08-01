Shawn Ralph Armold, 44, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2019. Shawn courageously battled addiction for many years. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Ralph Armold and Darla (Hutzel) Armold.
In addition to his parents, Ralph (Joyce) and Darla, Shawn is survived by his siblings: Diana Myer (Keith), Dana Rafferty (Robert), Denise Garraffa (Raymond), Dawn Getz (Thomas), Holly Filius (John) and twin brother, Troy (Leilonie). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will take place from 1-3 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 3 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private.
In honor of Shawn's valiant battle with addiction and in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Shawn's memory to The Phightin Frankie Foundation, mail to Francis James Felicioni Memorial, Charity Smith Nonprofit Foundation, 13100 Filly Lane, Truckee, CA 96161 or visit their website, Phightinfrankie.org. This foundation supports recovery efforts of those battling addiction.
For additional information and to send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com