Shawn P. Deitzel, 32, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany, son of John E., Jr. and Patty L. Farmer Deitzel. Shawn was a graduate of Eastern York High School, Class of 2007. He loved exploring the outdoors with a passion, including bow hunting, fishing and hiking. Shawn was a natural long distance runner with determination and endurance to finish in the top. He had the biggest, kindest heart and would help anyone in need, be it family, friend or a stranger needing help on the street. He also took time to comfort others.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one sister: Sydney P. Deitzel. Maternal grandmother: Pat Farmer and Paternal grandparents: John and Ruth D. Deitzel. Also, uncles, aunts and many great friends.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com