The Honorable Shawn Michael Long, 55, of Lititz, passed away at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore on Saturday, January 7, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the oldest son of Michael Monaghan and Diana Davidson Long. He was the loving husband of Jessica (Beck) Long. Together, they shared 24 years of marriage this past November.
Shawn served as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps from 1985-1991. He then received his bachelor's degree from York College of Pennsylvania in 1995 and his Juris Doctorate from Penn State's Dickinson School of Law in 1999, where he was a member of the Woolsack Honor Society. He was an Attorney for Barley Snyder Law Firm, focusing on creditor's rights, litigation, and real estate. While at Barley Snyder, he earned the title of Partner in 2007. In 2021 he was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law by Best Lawyers in America. In 2022, he was unanimously recommended to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and was confirmed in July of 2022.
Shawn was engaged in a variety of community services and political activities. He served as a Board Chair for the United Disabilities Services Foundation; as Board Secretary for the Lititz Regional Community Development Corporation; and as a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee. He was also Auditor and Republican Committeeman for Elizabeth Township, and Chair of the Warwick Area Republican Committee.
Outside of his professional engagements, Shawn was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his family, either at home or at their cabin. He enjoyed the time spent building his Cobra Kit Car with his son, Ryan. He loved God and was an active member of Grace Church in Lititz. He was a loving husband, son, father, and brother and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents and wife, Shawn is survived by his children Kelly Robert Gerst, Ryan M. Long and his girlfriend Hannah Castaldi, Claire E. Long and her boyfriend Luke McClearen, Grace W. Long, and his beloved Great Dane Blue Jean; his brothers, Shane P. Long and his wife Linda, Shannon T. Long and his wife Jennifer, and Rick T. Long and his wife Tia; and his nieces and nephews Tanner Williams, Abigail Ferrell, Jocelyn Long, Elias Long, and Evan Long. He also leaves behind a very large extended family, his family of fellow judges and courthouse staff, his family at Barley Snyder, his fellow Marines and a multitude of friends.
Shawn is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert E. and Jane E. Long, and Roy S. and Helen J. Davidson, and his mother-in-law Charlotte Slater.
Services will be held at Grace Church of Lititz, 501 W Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM and Celebration of Shawn's Life will follow at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johns Hopkins Sydney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center or PO Box 49143, Baltimore, MD 21297; or to Healing Heroes at www.facebook.com/healingheroesinc.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com