Shawn Michael Landis, 53, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 4th 2021. Born in Fort Dix, NJ, he was the son of the late Ken Landis and Kristin Conner Petrosky.
Shawn had been employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handler for many years. He was a huge sports fan, enjoying watching every sport. He was a true, loyal Dallas Cowboys fan, excited to watch every game. He enjoyed gardening outdoors and yard work. He always looked forward to playing horseshoes, darts, and pool with his best friend Ian. He also enjoyed playing chess with his long-time friend Love.
He loved music, dancing, and was always the life of the party. Most of all, he loved everyone - literally everyone - and would do anything for anyone. He had the biggest heart, bigger than the world.
He will be extremely missed and never forgotten by his loving girlfriend, Angie Aranowicz, his son, Tristan, his grandchildren, Zaden and Colin, his sister, Renee Scholer, a niece, Nicole, and a nephew, Nick. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kiersten Imhoff.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. Inurnment will be in the Wesley Cemetery. The family will greet friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the funeral home for a fund for Tristan. reynoldsandshivery.com