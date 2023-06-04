Shawn McKeown, 50, of Orlando, FL passed away May 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Karen McKeown, Lancaster, PA and the late Walter McKeown. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Wiker), sons Taylor and Josh, stepdaughter Cathie, wife of Jared Weaver, Brownstown, PA, his sister, Shannon, wife of Andy Gates, Lebanon, PA, brother-in-law Bryan Harmes, Lititz, PA, grandchildren Beau, Luke, and Everlee Weaver, and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A 1990 graduate of Manheim Township High School, Lancaster, PA, he earned a Specialized Associate degree in Recording Arts from Full Sail University, Winter Park, FL. Shawn then traveled the world as a lighting tech with the WCW wrestling federation until they disbanded. Then he continued his travels with popular rock bands, including New Found Glory, Good Charlotte, P.O.D. and Sevendust. After that, Shawn returned to teach at Full Sail, marry and start a family. When the university started giving advanced degrees, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Entertainment Business and a Master of Science Degree in Education Media Design and Technology. At the time of his death, he was employed by Full Sail University as Program Manager Show Production.
Shawn was very involved with his sons as they were growing up, helping with baseball, soccer and marching band. His life revolved around his family.
There will be no funeral but a celebration of life is being planned on June 14th at Full Sail University at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the gofundme (https://gofund.me/a255905e) set up for the family.