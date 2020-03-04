"It seems in all our troubles, God shows us many things, Like when we trust in Jesus, All the blessings that He brings. Sometimes when we suffer, it helps us all to grow, into God's humble children, who use their lives to show. So, put your mask behind you, let other's see your face, for this can help some people, witness God's forgiving grace. Encourage other people by the things that you've been through, for out of all your problems, this is how Christ uses you."– Linda Yinger
Shawn McCracken, 38, of New Holland, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020 at Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in York, he was the son of Mike McCracken and the late Karen Gillette.
He is survived by his father Mike McCracken and companion Cindy, step-mother, Maggie Ziph McCracken, his six children; Caley, Dean, Jackson, Jaxon, Delilah, and Cameron, his siblings; Trista Esbenshade and her husband Robert, Devin, Miranda and Ashley Warner, and Sadie McCracken, and a nephew, Jamin McKinney. He is preceded in death by his mother Karen and his brother Dalton Warner.
