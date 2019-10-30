Shawn C. Shaub, 33, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Scott A. Shaub, Sr. and Sandra E. Burger Shaub, companion of Vincent E. Collier, both of Lancaster. He was a computer technician and was very interested in drama, music, culture and politics.
Surviving in addition to his mother, one brother: Scott A. Shaub, Jr., companion of Rylie Knox, both of Lancaster. One sister: Rose L. Shaub, Landisville. Maternal grandparents: James K. and Darlene Burger, Landisville. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Keith Walker, of the LCBC Manheim Campus, officiating. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Forever Homes, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 or the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com