Shawn C. Koller, 30, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Wednesday, December 6, 1989, in York, he was the son of Melissa A. Looks and Corey L. Koller.
Shawn loved the Dallas Cowboys, watching TV, hanging out with his family and his best friend, Bobby. Shawn had a smile that would light up a room, even on his worst days.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa A. Looks, of Elizabethtown and his father, Corey L. Koller, married to Denise (Sweitzer), of York. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Jane E. Looks, of Dallastown; paternal grandparents, Don and Randi Koller, of Dallastown; a brother, Kyle Sweitzer; a sister, Olivia Jane Looks; a very dear friend that Shawn considered his "Nana," Debbie Yohn, as well as several aunts, uncles and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles E. Looks.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon (Visitation 11 AM-Noon) on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
