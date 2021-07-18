Shawn A. Lefever "Oaf" of Lusby, Maryland passed away July 1, 2021 at the age of 48. He was the son of Harry A. Lefever and the late Frances E. Lefever.
Shawn was a graduate of Warwick High School where he lettered in football and wrestling. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing. He had a huge heart and was loved by everyone.
For the past 20 years he resided in Lusby, Maryland where he worked for Mel's Crabs.
Shawn is survived by his father and step-mother Mary, siblings Patty (Mike) Wilds, Brenda Atkisson, Sherry (Ralph) Bruce, Lynne Ann (Dan) Fant, Cathi (Mike) Wimer, Heidi (Jim) Bushong, Chuck (Tammy) DeWitt, Bret (Dawn) DeWitt, Kevin (Tina) DeWitt, Craig (Cathy) Lefever, Brian (Lorrie) DeWitt, Keith (Paula) DeWitt and step-sister Rhonda Roos. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and his second families – Mel and Debbie Brennan, Dale, Mickey, Perry, Carla, Aaron, and Corey Adams, his best friend Kevin Killian, and so many more.
A celebration of Shawn's life will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Brunnerville Fire Hall from 2-5 p.m.
