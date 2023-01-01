Shaun Michael Schlenkrich II, 21 of Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Shaun M. Schlenkrich and Maria Bass.
Shaun was extremely hardworking. He loved hiking and camping, and traveling on hidden trails with his dad. He enjoyed working on his car and always made sure to dress to impress. Shaun was also a member of the American Legion and the Coatesville Moose.
In addition to his parents, Shaun is survived by his step-mother Carrie DeGiorgis, step-brothers Brock and Mario DeGiorgis, uncles Jason Schlenkrich (Angie) and Robert Schlenkrich (Ann), paternal grandmother Christine McCune, cousins Hope Schlenkrich and Olivia Colyer, and numerous friends.
A celebration of Shaun's life will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A time of sharing will begin at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Shaun's name can be made to his GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/3de07083. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com