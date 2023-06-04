Shaun A. Seymour of New Holland passed away May 22, 2023, at Garden Spot Village. A life -long community volunteer, he embodied the spirit of giving back.
Born in 1934 to Howard and Judy Seymour, he spent most of his childhood in Rochester, New York. He attended Cornell University, graduating as an agricultural engineer in 1956. There he met and married his wife of 59 years, Mary S. Seymour, who passed away in 2014.Their 3 children, Sharon, Shannon, and Shaun ll, and 2 grandchildren, Hayley and Jillian, as well as his brother, Larry, survive him.
Personally recruited at Cornell by George C. Delp, president of New Holland Machine Company (now CNH), Shaun began a career of innovative engineering design work. Before retiring in 2000, he received over 60 patents, most notably for his work on the round baler. For over 25 years he was also the Zoning Officer for East Earl Township. He loved his work, and had countless hobbies, but his involvement with community service was his passion.
The New Holland Community Memorial Park, where he was board president for many years, commemorates his service with the Shaun A. Seymour Building. The Park Pool, Bandstand, War Memorial, and Children's Playground were some of his projects. He also, as a volunteer, managed the building of the New Holland Library, New Holland Farm Show Building, and the New Holland Historical Society Museum. He worked tirelessly to rally support, asking local business leaders for monetary donations, and community members to pitch in at volunteer events. In 2004, he was recognized statewide by the PA Parks and Recreation Society as the Volunteer of the Year.
He truly believed every person can make a difference in their community.
A memorial will be held Saturday, June 10, from 1:30-3:30, at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the New Holland Community Memorial Park Association- P. O. Box 62, New Holland, PA 17557. Online condolences may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.