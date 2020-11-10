Sharron L. Creegan, age 75 of Lancaster, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Sunday, November 8, 2020, after a hard fought battle with bone marrow cancer. She was the wife of the late Raymond Creegan. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Witson and Phyllis Lauretta Slradel Townsend.
Sharron graduated from Coatesville High School. She worked in sales. She was a member of Pathway Institute for Life Long Learning at Landis Homes. In her free time, Sharron loved traveling, reading, jazz music, sewing, going out to eat, working in her garden and flower bed, her cats, rescuing dogs and cats, restoring old homes and doing interior decorating, restoring old furniture, collecting antiques and Utrillo paintings, going to Mt. Gretna and Longs Park for outdoor concerts, going on house tours, going to New York for bus trips, going to Chicago to visit her friend Rick, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends of all ages, and watching her great-grandchildren overnight. She was a free spirit and well loved. She was known for her fashion, what she wore, and all of her jewelry.
Surviving is a daughter, Angela M. wife of John G. Groff, Jr. of Quarryville, 3 grandchildren: Stephen T. Groff, Johnny G. Groff III, and Dalton M. Groff, and 2 great-grandchildren: Ariella Groff and Aiden Longenecker. She was preceded in death by a son, Phillip A. Frantz, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service that will take place from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Thursday, November 19th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sharron's honor to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshiveryfuneralhome.com