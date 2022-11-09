Sharri L. Cunningham, 82, formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gardens at Stevens Nursing Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Verna (Cramer) Herr. She was married to the late Kenneth Cunningham who passed on April 4, 2003.
Sharri was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. She grew up in Mt. Nebo and spent most of her life living in Quarryville. She worked for Kerr Glass and retired from Penn Supreme Ice Cream. Sharri enjoyed camping locally with her late husband. She was known to enjoy the simple things in life like reading, collecting cookie jars, and animals.
Sharri is survived by her daughter, Michele, wife of Richard Ferguson of Kirkwood; and a stepson, Barry Cunningham, husband of Karen Hurst of Grand Junction, CO. Also surviving are two grandsons: Ryan and Ross Ferguson; two step grandsons: Jeremy and Dylan Cunningham and a sister, Patricia Rendler; and her beloved dog, Zoey.
A private graveside service will take place in the Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit:
