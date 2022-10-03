Sharon Wiest Blough, age 79 of Elizabethtown, PA entered into rest with grace and dignity at home surrounded by her loving family on October 1, 2022.
Sharon was born on August 10, 1943 in Denver, PA, and was the daughter of the late Chester and Anna Mays Wiest. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Sharon devoted her life to her husband, children, family and friends. She had an amazing personality and an infectious smile which radiated to everyone around her. She was loved by all who knew her. Her beauty and talent were recognized in her selection as Miss Denver, Pennsylvania.
Sharon was co-owner of Clearview Bowling Center since 1967 and Hennigan's Restaurant since 1983. She was an avid and accomplished bowler, serving on many bowling boards and associations, held state bowling titles, and was inducted into the Lancaster Bowling Hall of Fame. Sharon also enjoyed golfing, participating in her card club with lifelong friends, and taking many family ski trips. Some of her favorite memories are the many times spent at the beach with her family. She was also involved in the Elizabethtown College Bowling Program where she served as a faculty member and was a positive influence on the lives of many young adults. Sharon was an elder and a long-standing member of Christ Church, UCC of Elizabethtown.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Clifford. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Henry, her daughters Lisa (Earl) Farwell and Amy Blough (Tom Marsilio), her five grandchildren, Jared, Austin, Olivia, Cayden and Cole, and four brothers and one sister: Dennis (Janet) Wiest, David Wiest, Jeffrey (Kathy) Wiest, Diane (Tom) Ferry and Michael (Karin) Wiest.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1 PM at Christ Church, UCC, 247 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Visitation with family will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:30 PM 7:30 PM at the church and Friday morning, prior to the service from 11 AM 1 PM. The memorial service will be livestreamed at Hennigan's Restaurant for overflow seating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the Masonic Home Hospice Program, 98 Masonic Dr. Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com