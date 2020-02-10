Sharon S. (Meckley) Finkey, 77, of Ephrata, passed away Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Schoeneck, she was the daughter of the late Harry, Jr. and Erma (Getz) Meckley.
Sharon was a graduate of Cocalico Union High School, class of '61 and worked at Moyer's Sewing Factory in Ephrata. In her retirement years she worked part time at Yoder's Family Market. Sharon loved to travel. She lived in many states throughout her young adult life, before moving back to Ephrata to be closer to her family. She was often found taking a flight to Las Vegas and spending weekends at Bethany Beach. Sharon loved spending time with her family and baking cookies around the holidays. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and she was the family's favorite dog-sitter. Sharon's vibrant love of life, family, and friends will forever be missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Trudy L. Fritz, wife of Todd A. of Stevens; two grandchildren, Dereck M. Fritz, husband of Brittany (Costa) of Ephrata, and Kayla N. Fritz, girlfriend of Trace Williams of Ephrata; great-grandchildren, Emalyn and Lawson Fritz; one brother; and two nieces.
Services are respectfully private. Sharon's final resting place is in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sharon can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. www.goodfuneral.com
