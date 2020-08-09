Sharon S. Beiler, 68, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2020 at her home. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George Reeder and Elsie R. Heck.
Sharon had a soft spot in her heart for animals. If she found an animal in need, she would immediately open her heart and her home to love and care for it. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crafts. Her family will forever treasure all the crafts she created and gifted at Christmas. Most important to Sharon was her family. Her life revolved around her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Catherine Wertz, wife of Tom, and Lester Dull, Jr., husband of Carrie Fultz, all of Lancaster, grandchildren: Victoria, Derrick, Danielle, Vincent, Jordan and Skyler, siblings: Joseph Reeder (Sandy), Anita Fasnacht, Allen Fasnacht, and Leon Fasnacht, as well as a host of great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Sharon's name be sent to the SPCA of Lancaster, pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts.
