Sharon R. Schauer, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was the wife of Gerald W. Schauer to whom she was married for 31 years. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Jeanne M. Nehren Sweater. Sharon was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, attended Columbia Church of God, loved animals, her pets, and enjoyed gardening and landscaping. She was honorable, hard-working and a very caring individual. She will be deeply missed and loved by her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one brother: Richard Sweater and one sister: Roxanne Pierzyna. Also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother: Michael Sweater.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in Quarryville Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Lancaster County SPCA Shelter, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
