Sharon R. Pennington, 83, of Ephrata, PA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late James R. Pennington, who passed away January 27, 1989.
Sharon was born in Reading, PA on April 14, 1939, daughter of the late Paul S. and Ida L. (Lewis) Reddig. She was a lifetime resident of Ephrata and a 1957 Ephrata High School graduate.
Sharon worshiped in the Christian faith and attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Brownstown, PA. She was a member of the Ephrata Lions Club, the Golden Years Club at the Ephrata Recreation Center, the Loyal Christian Benefit Association, and a volunteer for Meals On Wheels. She was also a member of the Cloister Post 429 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Ephrata Amvets Post 136, where she served as Public Relations Officer.
Sharon is survived by a son, Dann E. DeWitt, a daughter, Wendy Floyd, a granddaughter, Katie Holsomback, a great-granddaughter, Rylie Ann Martin, and a brother, Dr. Gary L. Reddig.
Memorial services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m.
Private interment with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
