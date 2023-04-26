Sharon M. Sheppard, 75, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of Roy Edgar Sheppard who passed away on November 27, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Childs III and Isabella Sprenkle Childs. Sharon was a graduate of Manheim Township High School.
She worked with the Lancaster County Courthouse in the department of Domestic Relations. She had a passion for all animals, was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening and crafts.
She is survived by her four daughters, Kimberly Sheppard, Cynthia Horn, Deborah Anchant (Alban), and Sharon L. Sheppard, all of East Petersburg, PA.
Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Shannon Sheppard, Jenna Sheppard, Roland Oatman, and Justin Radziewicz; and her two great grandchildren, Grace Amble and Beau Radziewicz, sister-in-law, Linda (Wiser) Childs, niece, Amy Nicholls and nephew Gilbert Childs V. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert Childs IV.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Furever Home, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
