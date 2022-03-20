Sharon M. Reese, 75, of East Hempfield Township, passed away at UPMC West Shore on Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was the companion of George A. Powders, Jr. for over 40 years. Born in Lancaster, Sharon was the daughter of the late Willis H. and Catherine M. (Stetler) Reese.
She graduated from Conestoga Valley High School with the Class of 1964. Sharon worked for Hamilton Watch, and Hamilton Precision Metals as a precision roll grinder.
She was an avid Phillies fan. Sharon enjoyed a good mystery novel and a challenging crossword puzzle. Along with George, Sharon loved to visit the Mountains in Gaines, Tioga County and in New York.
Sharon is survived by George; her two sisters, Shirley L. wife of Jack Yeager of Lititz, and Suzanne E. wife of Douglas Bauman of Strasburg; her nieces, Stacey Glick, and P. Denise Mease; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her niece, Melissa Troutman, wife of Joel.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
