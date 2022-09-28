Sharon M. Brubaker, 67, of Ephrata, a longtime resident of Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital, following a one year illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Raymond "Whitey" and Betty L. Schneider Brubaker.
Sharon was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, and had studied at Temple, Drexel and Bloomsburg Universities. She was a professor in the English and Philosophy Departments at Drexel and Peirce College.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Terre Hill. She enjoyed yoga, dance, ballet and watching the Food Network. She was also an avid Eagles fan and enjoyed reading.
Surviving are two brothers, Gregory C. husband of Briggitte Brubaker of Martindale, and Fred R. Brubaker of Terre Hill; a sister, Mary E. Latham of Lancaster; and a nephew, Brandon J. Latham.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 4, at 2:00 P.M. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with Rev. Jonathan Brown officiating. Interment in the Terre Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice & Community Care. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com