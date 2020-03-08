Sharon M. Bookhamer (Sankey), 69, loving wife, mother, friend, and Nana, of Gordonville, PA, passed away on February 29, 2020 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 48 years, James L. Bookhamer III, and their 4 children and 8 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Stone Church of the Brethren in Huntingdon, PA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 28. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sharon's memory to Stone Church of the Brethren or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster, PA.
