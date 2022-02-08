Sharon M. Bailey, 62, loving fiancée of Antonio A. Owens, Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Born in Lancaster and a lifelong resident, Sharon was the daughter of the late Melvin J. Snyder, Sr., and Evelyn May Wilson Snyder.
Sharon enjoyed movies, her cats, collecting dolls and cat plates, oldies music including rhythm and blues, and watching detective shows. There was an order to her home, and she knew exactly where every knick knack was kept.
In addition to Antonio, she is survived by two daughters, Aisha Wedemayer, Wyoming, and Stacy L. Snyder, Lancaster, PA, four grandchildren, Zachary Wedemayer, Lynearah Snyder, Lexie Wedemayer, and Kiaira Snyder, and her brother, Melvin Snyder, Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Snyder.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sharon’s public viewing at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. The family requests masks be worn while attending the viewing.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
