Sharon Lee May, 70, of Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Keystone Villa, Ephrata.
She was born in Reading to the late Willard and Frances (Gardecki) Winters and was the wife of the late Stephen May, Sr. who passed away in 2007.
Sharon was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Hamburg, PA. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Sharon was a graduate of Reading H.S. Class of '68. She worked as a loan processor for Sovereign Bank, Wyomissing, and retired after 20 plus years.
Sharon is survived by six children, Janelle, wife of Robert Maher, Alicia, wife of David Miliauskas, Melissa, wife of Joel Reber, Clinton, husband of Tina May, Michael, husband of Melissa May, and Stephen May, Jr.; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Richard Cook officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to perform an act of kindness in Sharon's honor.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.