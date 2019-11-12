Sharon Lee Gish "Shari" Ibaugh, 75, of Landisville, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Miriam S. Miller Gish of Elizabethtown.
She graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1962, the following year she graduated from Lancaster Business School as a stenographer. She worked for over 33 years as a civilian employee for the Federal Government starting in 1963 at the Veterans Administration, Air Force, Navy and Social Security until her retirement in 1997.
Shari enjoyed reading, cross stitch and amateur radio. She was a member of Southern, PA Amatuer Radio Club and life member of American Radio Relay League in Newington, CT. Shari helped administer exams for people to obtain amateur radio licenses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Ibaugh; they were married for 46 years.
Shari is survived by her sister, Dawn, wife of Melvin Jackman, Twin Falls, ID; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Historic Fred F. Groff, (The Groff Event Center), 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512.
In her memory, please make donations to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Please visit Shari's Memorial Page at: