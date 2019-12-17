Sharon Lee Ford

Sharon Lee (Tucker) Ford, 64, of Conestoga, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the wife of Thomas G. Ford, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage this past July 12th. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Betty Jane (Stevenson) Walters of Florida and Donald Tucker of Georgia.
Sharon was a Homemaker and also worked for several years at RR Donnelley. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. She was known for her unique sense of humor and contagious laughter. She loved supporting her family while they each pursued their personal aspirations. She was a content, peaceful, and loving woman who enjoyed get-togethers with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children: Timothy (married to Colleen) Ford of Marietta, Michael (married to Hillary) Ford of Lancaster, Melissa (married to Chris) Heisey of Millersville, and six grandchildren: Thomas, Ryan, Tucker, Patrick, Madison, and Dominic. She is also survived by her siblings, Donald Tucker of Dacula, GA; Keith (married to Donna) Tucker of Scranton, PA; and Douglas (married to Kimberly) Walters of Bradenton, FL.
Friends will be received on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville PA and again at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA on Friday December 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sharon's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; stjude.org.
