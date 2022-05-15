Sharon Lee Eshelman, 72, a resident of Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia, died at the home on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Eshelman who died in 2014. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mildred Diller Hartranft.
Sharon last worked as a CNA at Ephrata Manor. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and grand dogs.
Surviving is a daughter, Stacy wife of Christopher Neiles of Mount Joy; two sons, Brent Eshelman partner of Troy Dupler of Lancaster, and Bradley Eshelman partner of Emilio Recio of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Collin, Blake, Hudson, and Henry; two brothers, Gilbert husband of Nancy Hartranft of New Holland, and Barry Hartranft partner of Mary Lou Bender of Schaefferstown; and a sister, Sandra McConnell of Terre Hill. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Sheaffer.
Services and Interment in the Center Union Cemetery were private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »