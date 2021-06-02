Sharon Lee Behmer, 68, of Conestoga, passed away on May 30, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. and Marian E. (Walters) Lehr and the loving wife of Daniel J. Behmer for 48 years.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Sharon worked for Lancaster General Hospital in the Film Library.
Family was Sharon's world. She loved spending time with her family whether it meant going out to eat or shopping, attending street rod shows with her husband, or cheering on her grandson, who was her pride and joy, during soccer games. She was always excited for the annual trips to Avalon in the summer and hosting the family for Christmas. In addition to her family, she enjoyed competitive games of pinochle, watching game shows, and admiring the flowers in her garden.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Daniel J. Behmer, Sr., her son Daniel J. Behmer, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, and her grandson, Alex Behmer.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:00pm at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Guests will be invited for a time of viewing at the church starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Green Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Safe Harbor, PA. Those in attendance are welcome to join the Behmer family for a luncheon following the burial. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »