Sharon L. Toews, 68, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hamilton Arms Nursing Home. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Inez Bradley. Sharon was the wife of the late Philip C. "Phil" Toews who passed away on October 17, 2006.
Sharon was employed at the Mount Joy Diner for the past 15 years. She previously worked as a secretary at Park Hill Machine in Lancaster. She was a life member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.
Sharon is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Bradley.
A memorial service honoring Sharon's life will be held at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again before the service at the church from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. COVID-19 protocol requires a mask at both services. Interment will follow the service on Thursday at 12:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com