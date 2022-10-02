Sharon L. "Sherry" Carter, 80, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Ephrata Manor after battling a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was the wife of Michael M. Carter. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on November 9th. She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Ottumn McEwan Ashcraft.
Sharon graduated from John Burroughs High School in Burbank, CA and attended Los Angeles Valley Junior College. In California, she worked for Lockheed for eight years. In 1971, she moved to Lancaster, PA. She was a wonderful and caring homemaker while raising her girls. In 1986, she began working for Thermacore Inc., as a secretary. She retired in 2004. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and was very active in church activities, including running the Tuesday morning Anchorage breakfast program. She was also a former member of Professional Secretaries International.
In addition to her husband, Michael, she is survived by two daughters, Katherine M., wife of James W. Hebel, Sinking Spring, PA, and Diana M., wife of Lee H. Knouff, Lancaster, PA. and three grandchildren: Andrew, Jessica, and Evan Hebel.
Sherry enjoyed spending time with her girls and their families. She loved entertaining her large group of friends. She was also an avid reader, loved dancing and traveling. Sherry and her husband Mike had taken 20 trips in total to Walt Disney World. A California girl at heart, she loved the beach. She enjoyed the beaches in Southern California, Outer Banks, NC and Lewes, DE.
Sherry cherished her three grandchildren. She enjoyed taking each of them on their own special vacations, especially sharing her love of Disney with them.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sharon's Memorial Service from St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. with The Rev. David W. Peck officiating. The family will receive friends at the Chapel of St. James Episcopal from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the Memorial Garden of St. James Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 in Sharon's memory.
