Sharon L. Shelly, 64, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022 of natural causes. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of Isaac G. and Mary Ellen Hess Geib of Manheim. She was the loving wife of David L. Shelly, and they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this September. Sharon and her husband owned and operated Shelly Wheel Alignment Services in Manheim.
She was a 1976 graduate of Manheim High School. Sharon had several horses in her youth and showed them in the local Boots and Saddles 4H club.
Sharon loved being home and enjoyed interior design, decorating her home with the change of seasons, art, antiques and caring for her kitties. Home life was important to her and she used her talents to create a restful haven. Sharon would stop, listen and offer help to a friend or an acquaintance in need. She was generous with her time, gifts and resources.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are three siblings: Perry Geib of Elm, Randy husband of Diane Geib and Dora wife of David L. Forry both of Manheim and two nephews: Carson and Brandon Geib.
A Life Celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Sharon's memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Donations link: https://petpantrylc.networkforgood.com/projects/70051-honors-and-memorials
