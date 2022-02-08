Sharon L. Rumbaugh, 74, of Lancaster passed away to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Meyersdale, PA she was the daughter of the late Webster and Viola (Boyer) Schafer. She was the loving wife of Ross Rumbaugh with whom she shared over 53 years of marriage.
She was a 1965 graduate and salutatorian of Meyersdale Joint High School. She continued into business school in Pittsburgh before marrying Ross in August of 1968 and moving to Lancaster.
She was a very active member of the Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church. Sharon served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the church choir and was named Woman of the Year at the church. Sharon was a fabulous cook and enjoyed playing pinochle with her card club.
Sharon worked as the office manager for many years at Miller & Sons Water Conditioning in Lancaster where she kept the boys busy and productive. Her favorite job, however, was supporting her husband, children, and eventually her grandchildren. Sharon loved her family and always was in attendance for their sporting events. She looked forward each summer to their family vacations in Emerald Isle, NC where she could spend quality time with each of her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Ross Gregory Rumbaugh husband of Marissa of Hickory, NC; Jeffrey Richard Rumbaugh husband of Cassandra; Stephanie Lee Hunsberger wife of Leigh both of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Callie (21), Luke (18), Ellie (19), Britt (17), Keaton (8); two sisters, Shelby Yutzy, Sandra Kelly both of Meyersdale, PA and a brother, Barry Schafer husband of Janie of Garrett, PA. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale, Duane and Devon Schafer.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com