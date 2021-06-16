Sharon L. Retallick, age 72, died peacefully at her daughter's home on June 10, 2021, after spending the night surrounded by loved ones. Sharon was the wife of the late William Retallick, Jr. and was the daughter of the late LeeRoy Shaeffer, and the late Cornelius and Margaret Hiepler.
Sharon was a 1966 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for Kresge's, various sewing factories, and, most recently, for Urban Outfitters before retirement. In her younger years, Sharon greatly enjoyed roller skating at Rocky Springs, and recently had the opportunity to meet up and reminisce with some of those friends.
Sharon is survived by daughters; Lori (John) Zimmerman, Amy (Vincent) Sciotti, Kimberly Burger, and Michelle (Terry) Messner; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Peggy (Jim) Gilger, brother, Lee (Donna) Shaeffer, sister-in-law, Doris Greenawalt, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Shaeffer.
Interment will be private for immediate family, but a casual potluck picnic in remembrance of Sharon will be held from 4 pm-7 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Suncrest Meadow, 96 Cocalico Creek Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lancaster County or the SPCA. CremationLancasterPA.com
