Sharon L. Martin, 74, of Akron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 10, 2021 after a two year struggle with liver cancer.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Paul and Evelyn (Hertzog) Kilhefner and she was the wife of Rev Clyde L Martin with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
She was a member of the Akron United Zion Church where she was a pastor's wife, SS teacher and song leader. She served as President of the Auxiliary for the United Zion Retirement Community. She was a homemaker after retiring from the Mennonite Central Committee. Prior to that she worked for the Ephrata Area School district office. She loved her annual trips to the beach and cherished spending time at the cabin with her family. She was very involved with her grandsons.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, James (Sharon Mast) Martin, Akron and David Martin, at home; three grandsons, Keller, Ellis and Brody Martin; sisters, Elaine (Ted) Woods, Adamstown and Nadine Fisher, Denver. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Kilhefner and step mother, Alverta Keenan Kilhefner.
Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Sharon's funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family and interment will be at Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron United Zion Church, PO Box 213, Akron, PA 17501 or on behalf of her son David, to Lighthouse Vocational Services, 144 Orlan Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.