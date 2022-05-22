Sharon L. Fritz, 72, of Mount Joy, went to be with her Lord & Savior, and her daughter, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. She was the loving wife of Michael Fritz and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this coming August. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Flora (Goodman) Weaver. Sharon had worked in the accounts payable department for Turkey Hill Minute Markets, Lancaster. She was a graduate of McCaskey High School class of 1967. Sharon was a member and former Sunday school teacher at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. She enjoyed reading, watching tennis (Roger Federer her favorite), and was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels fan, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandsons.
Surviving in addition to her husband Mike is a daughter Wendy, wife of Otis Moore, Maytown; two grandsons Kyan Schload, Miles Moore; two sisters Gale wife of Gary Jones, Quakertown, Dolores wife of Richard Pfizenmaier, Waxhaw, NC, and a son in-law Korey Schload, Marietta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Melissa Schload.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Monday at the funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Masks will be required. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. Contributions in Sharon's memory may be sent to S.F.C. Virginia at www.sfcva.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
