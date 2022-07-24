Sharon L. (DiBattista) Fisher, 64, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of JoAnn (DiBattista) Book.
She was a 1976 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and attended Millersville University. Sharon worked for most of her life with the U.S. Post Office here in Lancaster. Sharon was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
She loved the beach especially going to Elk View Shores in MD with her family.
Sharon is survived by her son, Tony S. Fisher of Lancaster; granddaughter, Kierra; nieces, nephews and a host of extended loving family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph W. Charles and stepfather, Elwood L. Book.
Services and interment were held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com