Sharon L. Brown, 49, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care, with her family by her side, on October 30, 2020. Born in Lancaster on December 24, 1970, she was the daughter of Chester & Lenora Felder Kilburn and Scott & Mattie Dupree.
Sharon graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1988. She graduated from Thompson Institute of Business and Lancaster School of Cosmetology. Her love of being a hair stylist showed in her dedication to Sistaz Hair Salon, which she owned for 20+ years. Most recently she started Sharon Brown Sola Salon. Sharon was a confident, head strong lady who loved party planning and decorating.
Sharon will be deeply missed by all of her Lancaster, PA family including her parents, Chester & Lenora Kilburn and Scott & Mattie Dupree, her daughter, Porsha S. Ford, her son, Kyron A. Woods and grandchildren, Shaun W. Ford, Julias S. Santiago and Amir J. Woods. She is also survived by her sisters, Cheryl Shauntel Henderson and Barbara J. Murray, and her brother, Kenneth, husband of Keisha Dupree and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sharon's services. Friday evening, November 6, friends will be received from 6PM to 8PM at Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster and on Saturday morning, November 7, family and friends will be received from 10AM-Noon at Journey Church, 202 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. Funeral immediately following on Saturday with Elder Willie Morant officiating. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Please remit flowers and/or memorial remembrances in Sharon's memory to Kenneth Dupree, PO Box 387, Paradise, PA 17562. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com Melanie B. Scheid
