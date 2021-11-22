Sharon L. Benton, 66, of Leola, passed away at home on Monday, November 15, 2021. She was the wife of the late Keith D. Benton who died in 2018. Born in Grand Rapids, MI she was the daughter of the late Elmer F. and Pearl G. Hunter Zeigler.
Sharon had last worked for Steps to Success in Leola. Prior to that she had worked for many years at Weis Markets and Family Dollar in New Holland. She was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God where she had been involved in the Women’s Ministry and the Nursery. Sharon enjoyed gardening, her daily devotions and spending time with her family. She was known as a dedicated prayer warrior.
Surviving is a son, Joshua L. husband of Tabitha S. Lloyd Benton of Stevens; a daughter, Amanda J. Benton of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Nathan S., Hannah S. and Emma P. Benton; and two brothers, Wayne husband of Renae Zeigler of Cibilo, TX and Paul husband of Melissa Zeigler of Sevierville, TN.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 29, at 10:30 A.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Scott A. Gray officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To send an online condolence to the family, visit; www.BeckFuneral.com