Sharon Kay "Grav" McCarty, 64, of Mountville passed away on March 19, 2023. She was born in Paradise to the late J. Robert and Alta Hoover Miller and was a lifelong resident of this area. Sharon was a graduate of Pequea Valley high School with the Class of 1976. She was a dedicated hard worker with the former Good's Furniture and Carpet and Breuners Home Furnishings before her retirement. Known for her amazing voice, Sharon loved to sing and dance. She always loved to laugh and will be missed by her many friends.
Sharon leaves behind her Siblings, James R., Jr., husband of Patricia of Mount Carmel, Margery, wife of Terry Smoker of Paradise, Amy, wife of Justin Popp of Marietta; her beloved feline, Baby Girl; a plethora of friends.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Chaplain Bryce Stone will officiate. She will be laid to rest with her late parents on a later date at Limeville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., Suite D, York, PA 17402. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville