Sharon J. McFarland, age 74, of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was the wife of Gene McFarland for over 57 years. Born in Montana, she was the daughter of the late Cauzet James wife of the late Nick Chalko. Sharon was a manager of the widow coverings department at JCPenneys, Exton.
Sharon was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Lancaster. She loved the Lord and her church family. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and creating beautiful things for her family and friends. She was full of life, laughter and brought joy to so many.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 children: Diana wife of Mark Teijaro with whom she resided, Vernon Allen husband of Angie Thomas McFarland, 6 grandchildren: Larissa Marie wife of Lawrence Hume III, Meghan Nicole fiancée of Benjamin Hale, Grace and Evan McFarland, Bob husband of Jazmyn Thomas, Clayton Thomas finacé of Kiersten Ingram, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Lorna Vermeulen of New Holland, Brenda wife of Michael Manter, Nick husband of Maria Williams Chalko both of CA, she was the precious aunt of many nieces and nephews, and extra children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her so much.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Sharon's memory can be made to Crossnet Ministries, 123 W. Franklin Street, New Holland, PA 17557. shiveryfuneralhome.com
