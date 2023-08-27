Sharon Shelly Horst, aged 73, of Lititz, PA, peacefully passed away on August 19.
Sharon is survived by her sons: Brian Horst and Troy (Kelly) Horst ; her daughter, Lisa (Ken) Hicks; her brother, Terry Shelly; her sister, Kay (Mike) Gainer; as well as grandchildren and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10 AM until the time of the service.
