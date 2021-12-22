Sharon Helbert Bender, 74, of Salunga, PA passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021 surrounded by her loving family after a 3-year battle with cancer. Born in Ashland, OH she was the daughter of the late Marguerite (Markley) and Charles Helbert.
Sharon graduated from the Hillsdale High School in Ashland County, OH in 1965 and from Findlay College, Findlay, OH in 1969. She retired from teaching kindergarten in the Penn Manor School District in 2009. After retirement she was the head cook for the senior citizen ministry at the Church of God of Landisville, where she was a member. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, quilting, gardening, camping, antique shopping and traveling to Ohio to visit family.
Sharon is survived by her husband Gary, of 52 years; daughters: Wendy Brister (Brian) of Wrightsville, PA and Susan Bender (Brian) of Newark, DE; granddaughter Emma Brister; siblings: Laura Luhring (Karl) of West Salem, OH, Benton Helbert (Jeanie) of Wooster, OH, Kathryn Heerkens (Don) of Cape Vincent, NY, Rebecca Petersen (Gary) of Huron, OH, and Phillip Helbert of Jeromesville, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Healing Journey Foundation c\o Lancaster Cancer Center, 703 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
No Celebration of Life services will be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A graveside service will be at the discretion of the family at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery.
