Sharon (Garner) Bell

Sharon Lee (Garner) Bell, 70, of Palmyra, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Towne Centre, a Stone Ridge Retirement Community in Myerstown. She was born Friday, September 16, 1949 in Lancaster to the late Harry W. and Lillian (Hall) Garner. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Marvin William Bell.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey School in 1967 and earned her bachelors and masters degrees in education from Millersville State College. Her entire 32-year career was spent with the Lancaster School District, beginning in George Ross Elementary and then Thomas Wharton Elementary. Her profession was symbolic of her love and passion for learning and nurturing the most fragile and impressionable children. She enjoyed reading and gave of her time and resources to foster reading in the greater Lancaster community. She enjoyed traveling to the Smokey Mountains, southern gospel music, enjoying the simple beauty of the day from sunrise to sunset. Although her earthly journey is over, her impact and impression on her students, her causes, and all who knew her will live on for generations.
She is survived by two sisters, Delores Kurkowski, NC and Patricia Seachrist and husband Stanley of Lancaster; two brothers, Kenneth Garner and wife Catherine and Harry Garner and wife Linda of Lancaster; a brother-in-law, Kermit Bell and wife Debby of Palmyra; a sister-in-law, Hazel Early of Palmyra; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored dearly.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 with her former student Rev. Christopher Rankin, D. Min officiating. A period of food and fellowship will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to McCaskey Alumni Association c/o J.P. McCaskey High School, 445 North Reservoir Street, Lancaster PA 17602 or Lancaster Education Foundation, Attn: Sandi Mauer, Program Manager, 445 North Reservoir Street, Lancaster PA 17602.
