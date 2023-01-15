Sharon F. Scheid, 66, of New Holland passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was the loving wife of Anthony W. "Tony" Scheid, with whom she celebrated 30 years of marriage in November. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Elam L. Nolt and Janet L. (Platt) Miller and stepfather, Pat G. Miller of Manheim.
She worked at Pioneer Transport for 23 years before retiring in 2020. She enjoyed baking, boating, shopping, gardening, flowers and listening to music. But her true love was her cats, she could never turn away a stray one. She was a fashionista.
Surviving besides her husband is son Gregory D. Groff (Catherine), Ronks; 2 grandchildren, Corey Vaughn and Tristan Crone (Robert); 4 great grandchildren, Airalyse Zoe Vaughn, Marilyn and Melany Crone, Ryder Bass; a sister Lynda "Lynn" Nolt of New Holland and 2 nephews, Ryan Titus and Ian Titus.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sharon's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 72040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com.