Sharon F. Scheid

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church Barn Building, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. An informal visitation will follow the service. Contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 72040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. reynoldsandshivery.com
