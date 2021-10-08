Sharon E. Settle, 62, of Leola, went into the arms of the Lord surrounded by her children on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Edna (Stoltzfus) Lewis and the late Alvin L. Blank, Sr., who unfortunately passed just nine days before Sharon.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor and over-the-top personality. Always up for just about anything fun, during the summers she could be found at the race track watching her son and granddaughter drag race motorcycles or engaged in an intense battle of the board game “Trouble” with her granddaughters. You could regularly find her smiling when receiving calls or text from the apple of her eye, her daughter, Capri. Sharon ‘s fun loving personality could especially be seen in her love of stylish clothes where nothing was too flashy. With a big smile and an even bigger heart, Sharon was beyond generous and had a soft spot in her heart for animal rescue and a profound love for cats. She also regularly helped single mothers in the local area. A dedicated employee of Dart Container, Sharon considered her colleagues as her extended family and cherished the deep-rooted friendships she developed over the years. Sharon was very dedicated to her faith and was a member of the Journey Church, where she was part of the Connect Group.
Sharon is survived by her children, Jeffrey R. Santin, Jr., husband of Lisa of Romansville and Capri Diehm, wife of Brian of Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren, Madison and Kenley Santin; siblings, Cheryl Wallace, Charlotte Martin (Glenn), Lee Blank, Jr. (Jo Anne) and Karleen McClain; and her cat babies.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing at 5 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Journey Church, 202 Hartman Bridge Rd., Ronks, PA 17572 with a service beginning at 6 PM. Memorial contributions in Sharon’s name may be made to Pet Pantry, petpantrylc.org
