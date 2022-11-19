Sharon E. Pyfer, 72, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Ronald N. Pyfer who passed away on May 26, 2014. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Arthur R. and Mary Jane Kline Shenberger. Sharon was a supervisor for Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing before her retirement and also worked for Southern Container. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and enjoyed going to the beach at Bethany, DE, the mountains, baking, cooking and sewing. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons: Ronald N. Pyfer, Jr., Columbia and Christopher N. (Amanda) Pyfer, Columbia. One daughter: Lisa M. Pyfer, Columbia. Four grandchildren: Monica, Owen, Lilly and Benjamin. Two great-grandchildren. One brother: Dave Shenberger, Columbia and one sister: Jennifer (Donald) Cox, Dagsboro, DE. She was preceded in death by one brother: Arthur W. Shenberger.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 408 Cherry Street, Columbia on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev Daniel C. Mitzel, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Final Commendation and Farewell in Mountville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
