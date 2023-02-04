Sharon E. Ogden, 76, of Mt. Joy, entered into eternal rest January, 28, 2023, in Port Jefferson, NY. Born in Amityville, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Cerny. She was the loving wife of Oliver J. Ogden for 29 years, until his passing in 2016.
Sharon grew up on Long Island, NY. She graduated from Farmingdale High School, Farmingdale, NY and Claremont Secretarial School in Hicksville, NY. She worked as an executive secretary at Grumman Aerospace Corp., specifically on the Lunar Module program. She moved to San Diego, CA for about 15 years before she returned to Farmingdale in the 1980's. There, along with her mom & sister, opened The Gingerbread House, a craft & quilt store in Farmingdale, NY.
She was an avid quilter, quilt instructor and author. Over the years she had several quilt books and a children's book published.
She was a collector of many things including seashells, angels, and Santas.
After meeting her husband, Oliver, they moved to the Lancaster area because of their love of quilting, crafts, and farms and has remained there since. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lancaster, and for many years she was the coordinator of the Oblate of St. Benedict thru St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, IN.
Her love will live on in her sisters, Linda Commander of Napa, CA and Robin, wife of Louis Sico, of Mount Sinai, NY; a sister-in-law, Jane Cerny of Pert Jefferson Sta., NY. She was preceded in passing by her husband Oliver and a brother, Alan Cerny. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, 1 great-great-nephew and many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be welcomed from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Donations in memory of Sharon may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 200 Belle Terre Rd., Port Jefferson, NY 11777 or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, at the address above.
